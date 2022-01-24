Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Augusta, Maine:
- Take Interstate 95 south to U.S. Route 4 west
- Take U.S. Route 4/State Route 202 west to Interstate 93 south
- Take I-93 south to Interstate 89 north
- Take I-89 north to Interstate 91 north
- Take I-91 north to exit 11 (White River Junction)
- Take a left at the end of the ramp
- White River Junction VA Medical Center is approximately .25 miles on the right.
From Boston:
- Take Interstate 93 north to Interstate 89 north
- Take I-89 north to Interstate 91 north
- Take I-91 north to exit 11 (White River Junction)
- Take a left at the end of the ramp
- White River Junction VA Medical Center is approximately .25 miles on the right.
From Albany, New York:
- Take New York Route 7 east to Vermont Route 7 north
- Take State Route 7 north to State Route 4 east
- Take State Route 4 east to Interstate 89 south
- I-89 south to Interstate 91 north
- Take I-91 north to exit 11 (White River Junction)
- Take a left at the end of the ramp
- White River Junction VA Medical Center is approximately .25 miles on the right.
From Hartford, Connecticut:
- Take Interstate 91 north into Vermont to exit 11 (White River Junction)
- Take a left at the end of the ramp
- White River Junction VA Medical Center is approximately .25 miles on the right.
View on Google Maps.
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
White River Junction VA Medical Center
163 Veterans Drive
White River Junction, VT 05001
Coordinates: 43°38'52.44"N 72°20'32.54"W
Intersection: Veterans Drive and Patriot Drive