As Suicide Prevention Month wraps up, White River Junction and Manchester Veterans Affairs Healthcare Systems remind Veterans of resources available

September 29, 2022

White River Junction , VT — Suicide is preventable and there is hope. September, Suicide Prevention Month, sheds light on the resources to help Veterans who are struggling. These resources are available year-round, but Don’t Wait. Reach out.

In addition to the local resources offered, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Ad Council have created an ongoing national campaign: “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” First released in 2021, the public service advertisements direct audiences to VA.gov/REACH, a comprehensive website designed to help Veterans navigate the wide range of resources available.

“It takes a community to prevent suicide. Your VA Healthcare System and community work tirelessly together to ensure resources are available.” said Dr. Brett Rusch, Executive Director of White River Junction VA Healthcare System “Knowledge is power and knowing where to look or who to call can make all the difference.”

Here are important contacts at your VA:

White River Junction VA Healthcare System’s Suicide Prevention Team 802-295-9363 ext 5709 Visit https://www.va.gov/white-river-junction-health-care/health-services/suicide-prevention/

VA Manchester’s Suicide Prevention Team 603-624-4366 ext. 2150 Visit https://www.va.gov/manchester-health-care/health-services/suicide-prevention/

National Veteran Crisis Line available 24/7 Dial 988 then Press 1 text 838255 chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat



“We want to ensure that Veterans know that help is available” said Kevin Forrest, Medical Center Director of the Manchester VA. “Our message to Veterans, and those who support them, is Don’t Wait, Reach Out. Asking for help isn’t always easy, but Veterans are trained to do hard things.”

The suicide rate among Veterans in 2019 was 52% higher than non-Veteran adults in the U.S., according to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. Suicide is complex, and stressful life events like divorce or job loss can be risk factors. Your VA Healthcare System offers resources to support Veterans across a wide range of life challenges, before these problems become overwhelming.

Everyone can be part of the solution by checking in with the Veterans in their life and encouraging them to reach out if they need help. Visit VA.gov/REACH to download and share social media content to spread the word.

In addition to raising awareness throughout Suicide Prevention Month, White River Junction and Manchester VA Healthcare Systems offer assistance for Veterans all year round. Learn more by visiting www.va.gov.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call Dial 988 then Press 1, text 838255 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

Reporters covering this issue can download VA’s Safe Messaging Best Practices fact sheet or visit www.ReportingOnSuicide.org for important guidance on how to communicate about suicide.