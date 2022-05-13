VA Telehealth now offered at the new South Burlington Library

PRESS RELEASE

May 13, 2022

Burlington , VT — Starting Monday, May 16, 2022, area Veterans will be able to access Veterans Affairs (VA) Telehealth at the new South Burlington Public Library, located at 180 Market St. in South Burlington.

Through a partnership with the White River Junction VA Healthcare System, the library offers a private, comfortable space specifically designated for Veteran use. The space is fully equipped with an iPad that allows easy access to VA Video Connect (VVC), the application used by VA for virtual health care appointments. The new space includes medical equipment that may be required for some visits and offers enhanced privacy features.

VA Video Connect is a computer application that allows Veterans and their caregivers to meet with VA health care providers quickly and easily through live video on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection. Patients can access care from a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Video encryption provides security and privacy. Virtual care offers convenience by eliminating the need for driving to appointments.

Veterans who need assistance using VVC can inform VA Telehealth staff when making their appointment and reserving the room. Volunteers from Vermont Veterans Outreach are available to meet the Veteran at the Library and help them to sign into their appointment, with advanced notice. All volunteers assisting with this program are fellow Veterans.

“One of the main goals of this partnership is to provide an alternative site for Veterans to access VA Telehealth but who may not have the necessary equipment, space, or privacy.” Said Dr. Daniel O’Rourke, Chief of Staff at White River Junction VA Healthcare System. “Partnerships with organizations like the South Burlington Public Library across Vermont and New Hampshire are an important component in offering care to Veterans closer to where they live.”

Equipment for the project is funded by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Cooperative Agreement Number UG4LM012347 with the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, Worcester and Telehealth Access for Seniors. Through collaboration between the White River Junction VA Healthcare System and the South Burlington Public Library, a Technology grant was awarded from the National Library of Medicine, Region 8.

“The VA provided us with an opportunity to reach out to a valued part of the South Burlington population, and staff has expanded their awareness of Veterans in Vermont. We look forward to sharing a safe, healthy space for those who have served.” Jennifer Murray, Library Director of the South Burlington Public Library said.

Veterans currently receiving VA healthcare are welcome to obtain more information about VA Telehealth and use of the room by contacting the VA Telehealth Office at (802) 295-9363 Ext. 6556, or by asking their VA provider about this option.