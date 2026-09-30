Skip to Content

Operating status

VA White River Junction health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Situation updates and information

Situation info

While the Brattleboro, VT CBOC is resumed normal operations after repairs to the clinic.

Facility operating statuses

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1 

24-hour nurse: 802-295-9363 or 866-687-8387

Change your appointment: 802-295-9363 or 866-687-8387

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: Not available

Pharmacy refill: 802-291-6222

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care: 802-295-9363 or 866-687-8387

Media inquires: 802-295-9363, ext. 5880