Operating status
Situation updates and information
Situation info
While the Brattleboro, VT CBOC is resumed normal operations after repairs to the clinic.
Facility operating statuses
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1
24-hour nurse: 802-295-9363 or 866-687-8387
Change your appointment: 802-295-9363 or 866-687-8387
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: Not available
Pharmacy refill: 802-291-6222
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care: 802-295-9363 or 866-687-8387
Media inquires: 802-295-9363, ext. 5880