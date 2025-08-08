Dr. Saindon began her career as a Nursing Assistant at VA Bedford Healthcare System and proudly served continuously for twenty-one years before coming to White River Junction in 2022 to become Associate Director of Nursing and Patient Care Services.

Dr. Saindon’s tenure includes a diverse work history including Nursing Informatics, Geriatrics, and Hospice and Palliative Care. She moved into administration as the Nurse Manager of the Inpatient Hospice Unit from 2015-2017. Dr. Saindon continues to serve as a coach and mentor for fellow colleagues and Nurse Managers while promoting ongoing development and higher education. Striving for optimal patient care outcomes is one of her top priorities, she improves the quality-of-care delivery by implementing evidence-based practices.

Dr. Saindon was the Geriatrics and Extended Care (GEC) Service Line Manager at VA Bedford Healthcare System, with oversight over one of the largest Community Living Centers (CLC) in the nation, achieving a 5-star CLC designation and being awarded Age-Friendly recognition in 2021. She acted as the VA New England Healthcare System (VISN1) GEC Director from March 2020 -March 2021 where she provided oversight to the GEC programs throughout New England navigating the CLC response to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Saindon was the Deputy Nurse Executive of Patient Care Services from 2019-2021. As the Deputy Nurse Executive she provided leadership and strategic direction for the CLC and Mental Health inpatient nursing services at VA Bedford. Prior to this appointment, she served as the Associate Chief Nurse of Patient Care Services from 2017-2019. She served as VA Bedford’s Integrated Ethics Program Officer from 2018-2022. Dr. Saindon is a 2022 graduate of VA Health Care Leadership Development Program. She serves as a Board Director of Nurses Organization of Veteran Affairs (NOVA), she elevates the profession to optimize Veteran care through education, communication, and advocacy for VA nurses. She is an active member of the Academy of Health Care Executives.

Dr. Saindon received her undergraduate BSN from Rivier College, in New Hampshire and her MSN from the University of Phoenix, in Arizona. She holds Nurse Executive and Hospice and Palliative Care board certifications. Dr. Saindon received her Doctorate of Nursing Practice in May 2020 from University of Massachusetts Lowell. She has held professional appointments to both University of Massachusetts, Boston and Middlesex Community College, Bedford. Her love for teaching the emerging nursing professionals is profound. She enjoys the great New England outdoors year-round with her family. She stays busy keeping up with her children sport engagements and assists with coaching.