Internships and Fellowships
VA White River Junction health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The White River Junction VA Medical Center (WRJ VAMC) Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is an innovative 12-month postgraduate primary care training program.
Psychology Internship Program at the White River Junction VA Medical Center
The internship program is designed to teach early-career professionals the skills and knowledge that will enable them to function as independent, ethical, and competent psychologists consistent with the scholar-practitioner model.
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program at the White River Junction VA Medical Center
Our fellowship program uses a competence-based practice and assessment model with an emphasis in Primary Care integration and Health Psychology. We strive to operationalize the skills and abilities we believe are most essential to effective, ethical clinical practice.
Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency
Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency applications are now being accepted at the White River Junction campus! Cohorts begin in August and March of each year with rolling review of interested applicants. Click here to apply now!
Eligibility Requirements:
- United States citizen
- Graduated from a CCNE or ACEN accredited program with a BSN or MSN
- Applying for a FIRST RN role.
- Minimum grade point average: 3.00
- Current, unrestricted RN license (or NCLEX scheduled)
- Must pass pre-employment medical exam and drug testing
- Must be able to complete 366 days of training starting August, 2022
The Veteran Administration (VA) Office of Academic Affiliation (OAA)
Nurse Residency training programs are one-year (12 months) in length during which the trainees have 100% protected time to master the complexities of patient care, especially the Veteran population. A stipend and benefits are provided. The VA RN Residency programs follow the Commission on Collegiate Education RN residency Accreditation Standards.
The VA OAA Nurse Residency programs are designed:
- To develop competent, confident, practice-ready RNs equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans in the VHA and community, and
- To enhance recruitment and retention of VA nurses by providing a pipeline of highly qualified nursing workforce.
National evaluation of the VA OAA nurse residency program effectiveness revealed strongly positive outcomes, including a significant improvement in trainees' clinical skills and confidence in practice at the completion of the OAA nurse residency program compared to program entry.
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
Program Description
The ASHP Accredited PGY1 Residency at the White River Junction VAMC offers a rewarding and challenging experience designed to refine skills necessary to become an independent practitioner. With this residency, the Resident will have the opportunity to become an integral member of the healthcare system to provide complete and detailed pharmacotherapeutic interventions to improve patient care services. As a member of this healthcare team, the Resident will work in a multi-disciplinary environment that provides active learning, instruction, mentoring and evaluation to develop and enhance pharmaceutical care.