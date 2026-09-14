Internships and Fellowships

Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency

Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency applications are now being accepted at the White River Junction campus! Cohorts begin in August and March of each year with rolling review of interested applicants. Click here to apply now!

Eligibility Requirements:

United States citizen

Graduated from a CCNE or ACEN accredited program with a BSN or MSN

Applying for a FIRST RN role.

Minimum grade point average: 3.00

Current, unrestricted RN license (or NCLEX scheduled )

Must pass pre-employment medical exam and drug testing

Must be able to complete 366 days of training starting August, 2022

The Veteran Administration (VA) Office of Academic Affiliation (OAA)

Nurse Residency training programs are one-year (12 months) in length during which the trainees have 100% protected time to master the complexities of patient care, especially the Veteran population. A stipend and benefits are provided. The VA RN Residency programs follow the Commission on Collegiate Education RN residency Accreditation Standards.

The VA OAA Nurse Residency programs are designed:

To develop competent, confident, practice-ready RNs equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans in the VHA and community, and To enhance recruitment and retention of VA nurses by providing a pipeline of highly qualified nursing workforce.

National evaluation of the VA OAA nurse residency program effectiveness revealed strongly positive outcomes, including a significant improvement in trainees' clinical skills and confidence in practice at the completion of the OAA nurse residency program compared to program entry.