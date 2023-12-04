VA White River Junction inpatient ward renovation information
The White River Junction VA is renovating the inpatient ward to better serve Veterans. As we move through each phase of the project, there will be space relocations to allow for the completion of the work. To stay up to date on how the project is progressing and to find information about space relocations, check here. We apologize for any inconvenience during this construction and are working to minimize any potential disruptions.
Summary
Summary of the Project:
- Granite Building (31) was constructed in 1974 with limited upgrades.
- The overall scope of the project includes the renovation of approximately 27,000 SF and includes but is not limited to the following: Fire protection, HVAC, water, sewer, electrical, communications, med-gas, ceilings, headwalls, patient lifts, doors, windows, structural fire-proofing.
- The project is focused on renovating and modernizing all 1st Floor In-Patient Rooms as well as maximizing patient privacy.
- ICU is not included in this renovation, except for re-cabling due to the relocation of a technology c closet.
- A portion of the Ground floor of the Granite Building will be renovated to provide swing space during the construction.
Phases
- Pre-Construction (Current): Purchase Equipment & Materials – 90 Days
- Phase 1: Demo and Renovate Ground Floor of Granite – 124 Days
- Phase 2: Demo & Renovate Southeast Side of 1st Floor – 194 Days
- Phase 3: Demo & Renovate Northwest Side of 1st Floor – 193 Days
602 Days Total
*Timeline/phases may be adjusted if necessary*