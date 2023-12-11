Inpatient care at White River Junction VA
Learn more about services available to inpatients, caregivers, and ways to make your inpatient stay more comfortable. Recognize excellent care by nominating nursing staff for a Daisy Award or non-licensed Nursing Service staff for a BEE Award!
BEE Award: recognize non-licensed Nursing Service staff for Being Extraordinary Everyday
BEE Award
Looking for BEE Award nominations!! The BEE Award: Being Extraordinary Everyday. This award recognizes and celebrates non-licensed Nursing Service staff who demonstrate excellence through their clinical skills and the extraordinary compassionate care they deliver everyday. They are recognized as outstanding role models for other non-licensed nursing staff. We want to hear from you! Please take a moment and write up what they do. We want to recognize these employees and the work they do.
Daisy Award: celebrate and recognize a nurse for excellence in clinical care, kindness, and compassion
Nominate a nurse for a Daisy Award
Nurses every day go above and beyond to not only provide patients and families with excellence in clinical care but also compassion. At The DAISY Foundation, we aim to honor them by showing our profound gratitude for all that they do. The DAISY Award is a recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families, and co-workers. It is run by our partners as a way to thank nurses for the care and kindness they provide.