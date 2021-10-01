 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

White River Junction Vet Center

Address

118 Prospect Street
Suite 100
White River Junction, VT 05001

Phone

White River Junction Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our White River Junction Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Keene Outstation

Address

640 Marlboro Rd
Keene, NH 03431

Phone

Keene NH Outstation

Hartford Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Lewiston Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Mobile Vet Center (MVC)

White River Junction Mobile Vet Center

Phone

White River Junction Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.