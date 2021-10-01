Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our White River Junction Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Keene Outstation Address 640 Marlboro Rd Keene, NH 03431 Directions on Google Maps Phone 603-358-4950

Hartford Mobile Vet Center Phone 860-563-8800

Lewiston Mobile Vet Center Phone 207-783-0068

White River Junction Mobile Vet Center Phone 802-295-2908

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.