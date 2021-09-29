Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Wichita health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

VA Wichita health care serves Veterans in 59 counties in Kansas. We provide health care at 10 locations, including our Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita and 7 community-based outpatient clinics located in Dodge City, Hays, Hutchinson, Liberal, Parsons, and Salina. We also operate a low-vision rehabilitation clinic in Wichita, and a mobile care unit for Veterans who can’t easily visit our facilities.