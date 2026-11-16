Events
Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center hosts a wide variety of events throughout the year, including town halls, classes on health and wellness, group sessions, and special events. Please join us as you have the opportunity.
Displaying 1through5 of 5 results for All upcoming
When:
Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
In front of Bldg. 1
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KSGet directions on Google Maps to In front of Bldg. 1
Every breath tells a story!
When:
Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 1 entrance
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KSGet directions on Google Maps to Building 1 entrance
Let VA assist you in gaining access to your VA healthcare
When:
Fri. Nov 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Hays Army National Guard Armory
200 Main Street
Hays, KSGet directions on Google Maps to Hays Army National Guard Armory
Let VA assist you in gaining access to your VA healthcare
When:
Sat. Nov 21, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Hays Army National Guard Armory
200 Main Street
Hays, KSGet directions on Google Maps to Hays Army National Guard Armory
Roll Up Your Sleeve - The need is constant. The gratification is instant. Give blood.
When:
Tue. Dec 22, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 4, Room 111 (Auditorium)
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KSGet directions on Google Maps to Building 4, Room 111 (Auditorium)