Drive Thru Resource Fair
When:
Fri. Oct 14, 2022, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Sedgwick County Extension Office
7001 W. 21st St. N.
Wichita , KS
Cost:
Free
Veteran Community Partnerships, VA’s partnership of organizations supporting Veterans and VA initiatives, is sponsoring a Drive Thru Resource Fair at the Sedgwick County Extension Office.
Take the opportunity to speak with and get information from any of 42 vendors, including various agencies from Wichita, Sedgwick County, State of Kansas. Programs and services from Dole VAMC will also be present, including Caregiver Support, Compensated Work Therapy, and VBA Regional Office.
Flu shots will be available for qualified Veterans.See more events