Drive Thru Resource Fair

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by walk-in. Visit our vaccine information page

Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center has paused providing COVID-19 boosters until the updated bivalent booster is available. For Veterans planning to get a booster dose, we anticipate receiving the updated booster and resuming administration sometime during the week of September 19, 2022.

The original COVID-19 vaccines are still available for those who have not yet begun a COVID-19 vaccination series and are effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19.