Veterans Town Hall
When:
Thu. Oct 27, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Join us for this Veterans Town Hall to learn more about the PACT Act, Expansion of VA's Caregiver Support Program, Improving Quality at Dole VA, our Parking Initiative, and more.
We'll also answer any questions you have on VA medical care, eligibility, benefit claims, and VA programs.
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device by clicking the link, or call in (audio only)
1-872-701-0185, Phone Conference ID: 590 204 634#See more events