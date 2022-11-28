 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Benefits Open House

When:

Sat. Dec 10, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center

Bldg. 4

Cost:

Free

Please indicate your interest in attending and what services you might require so we can ensure we are appropriately staffed: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DADAB28A3F8C07-pact

Attend this "one-stop shop" for Veterans and their family members to learn more about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. During this event, you can:

  • File initial or supplemental disability claims
  • Enroll for health care (if determined to be eligible)
  • Attend education sessions to learn more about the PACT Act and what it entails
  • If you are already enrolled for VA health care, you can receive a toxic exposure screening

The PACT Act is a monumental piece of legislation which confers the largest expansion of Veterans benefits in history. It expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post 9/11 era; adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures; and adds more presumptive exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation.

