PACT Act Benefits Open House
When:
Sat. Dec 10, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Cost:
Free
Please indicate your interest in attending and what services you might require so we can ensure we are appropriately staffed: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DADAB28A3F8C07-pact
Attend this "one-stop shop" for Veterans and their family members to learn more about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. During this event, you can:
- File initial or supplemental disability claims
- Enroll for health care (if determined to be eligible)
- Attend education sessions to learn more about the PACT Act and what it entails
- If you are already enrolled for VA health care, you can receive a toxic exposure screening
The PACT Act is a monumental piece of legislation which confers the largest expansion of Veterans benefits in history. It expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post 9/11 era; adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures; and adds more presumptive exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation.See more events