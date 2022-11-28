 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VA Benefits Enrollment Fair

When:

Fri. Dec 2, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Wichita Workforce Center

2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100

Wichita , KS

Cost:

Free

Our Outreach Team will provide education on VA health care throughout the day, enroll Veterans in VA health care, and assist with disability claims and other benefits.

This event is open to all Veterans, dependents, and family members.
Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and most recent tax return in order to expedite enrollment and claims.
