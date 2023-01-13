Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Town Hall

Announcing Dole VAMC Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

When:

Wed. Jan 18, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Please join our latest Virtual Veteran Town Hall Meeting on Microsoft Teams!

Topics to be discussed include: 

  • PACT Act Update
  • Pathway to Excellence
  • Expansion of Services
  • PTSD Services available at Dole VA
  • Construction/Parking Update
  • Quality Measures
  • Whole Health Update
  • Volunteer Opportunities

Please note: We intend to open future town halls for in-person attendance. However, our auditorium will be closed the next six months for renovations so we do not anticipate offering in-person attendance until Fall 2023.

Last updated: