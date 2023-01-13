Veterans Town Hall
When:
Wed. Jan 18, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Please join our latest Virtual Veteran Town Hall Meeting on Microsoft Teams!
Topics to be discussed include:
- PACT Act Update
- Pathway to Excellence
- Expansion of Services
- PTSD Services available at Dole VA
- Construction/Parking Update
- Quality Measures
- Whole Health Update
- Volunteer Opportunities
Please note: We intend to open future town halls for in-person attendance. However, our auditorium will be closed the next six months for renovations so we do not anticipate offering in-person attendance until Fall 2023.