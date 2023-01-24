Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Blood Drive

Red Cross Blood Drive Banner

When:

Mon. Jan 30, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center

American Red Cross Bus

Cost:

Free

Register

American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center. Because our auditorium is currently closed for renovations, the Red Cross Bus will be on campus to support this event.

The need is constant. The gratification is instant. Give blood.
See more events

Last updated: