Blood Drive
When:
Mon. Jan 30, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center
American Red Cross Bus
Cost:
Free
We are currently offering the Moderna and Novavax vaccines and boosters.
The initial COVID-19 vaccination series with either Moderna or Novavax is available on a walk-in basis M-F 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. in Primary Care Building 29. Appointments are unnecessary.
Moderna boosters — including the Moderna Bivalent Covid-19 booster formulated to provide coverage for the newer Omicron variant — are also available on a walk-in basis M-F 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. in Primary Care Building 29.
Veterans may also request a vaccination or booster from their primary care provider during regular-scheduled appointments.
Please remember to bring your Vaccine Card to all of these encounters.
Visit VA's COVID-19 vaccine website for more information: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.
You can learn more about eligibility for VA health care and how to apply at www.va.gov/healthbenefits or call 1-877-222-VETS.
