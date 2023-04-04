Town Hall: Transparency on Quality & Safety at Dole VA
Join us to discuss quality and safety at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.
When:
Sat. Apr 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
We are aware of questions surrounding atherectomy procedures conducted at our medical center in the past. We will take this opportunity to share information about when these incidents occurred, when they were discovered, and actions we have taken to ensure quality and safety in our facility.
Please join us on Saturday, April 8, to hear from Dole VA leadership. We will field your questions and concerns.
You can also join us by phone for audio only: 1-872-701-0185, Phone Conference ID: 311 768 542#