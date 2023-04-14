Skip to Content
Veterans Town Hall

due to space constraints, this event will be virtual only.

Dole VA Veterans Town Hall, Wednesday, April 19, 11:00 a.m.

When:

Wed. Apr 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join us on Wednesday, April 19, at 11:00 a.m. for our next Veterans Town Hall.

Take the opportunity to get to know our Interim Medical Center Director and new Assistant Director. Dole VA leadership and staff will also provide information on:

  • Current policy related to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Current construction projects
  • Expansion of services offered
  • Whole Health offerings
  • Upcoming hiring fair
  • Upcoming events

Due to the current renovation project in our auditorium, this town hall will be virtual only. We hope to host you in person for future town halls.

