Hiring Fair

Dole VAMC is hosting a hiring fair May 4 & 5

We're Hiring! Coming Join Our Team!

When:

Fri. May 5, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center

Bldg. 61, Room 110

Cost:

Free

VA's world-class, patient centered standard of care depends on compassionate attentive providers and clinical specialist. Discover your career caring for our nation's heroes at our hiring fair.

Friday, May 5 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Police Officers, Housekeeping Aids

Report to Bldg. 61, Room 110
Bring your current resume, name & contact information for two supervisory references, two forms of identification. Veterans please bring a copy of your DD214.

