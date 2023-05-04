Skip to Content
Country Music for Veterans, with Jared Blake and Bigg Vinny.

country music for veterans banner with flag and guitar

Country musicians Jared Blake and Bigg Vinny honor Veterans with free performance at Dole VA.

When:

Fri. May 12, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center

South Lawn Flag Pole

Cost:

Free

Country music stars Jared Blake and Bigg Vinny will give a live music performance at the 100-foot flagpole on the South Lawn of the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center. This event is a "thank you" to Veterans and VA staff for their service and is open to all Veterans, caregivers, family members, and the general public.

