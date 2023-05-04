Country Music for Veterans, with Jared Blake and Bigg Vinny.
Country musicians Jared Blake and Bigg Vinny honor Veterans with free performance at Dole VA.
When:
Fri. May 12, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center
South Lawn Flag Pole
Cost:
Free
Country music stars Jared Blake and Bigg Vinny will give a live music performance at the 100-foot flagpole on the South Lawn of the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center. This event is a "thank you" to Veterans and VA staff for their service and is open to all Veterans, caregivers, family members, and the general public.