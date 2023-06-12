Self Defense Course

We are currently offering the Moderna and Novavax vaccines and boosters.

The initial COVID-19 vaccination series with either Moderna or Novavax is available on a walk-in basis M-F 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. in Primary Care Building 29. Appointments are unnecessary.

Moderna boosters — including the Moderna Bivalent Covid-19 booster formulated to provide coverage for the newer Omicron variant — are also available on a walk-in basis M-F 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. in Primary Care Building 29.

Veterans may also request a vaccination or booster from their primary care provider during regular-scheduled appointments.

Please remember to bring your Vaccine Card to all of these encounters.

Visit VA's COVID-19 vaccine website for more information: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.

You can learn more about eligibility for VA health care and how to apply at www.va.gov/healthbenefits or call 1-877-222-VETS.