Self Defense Course
This 6-week course will teach you techniques to defend yourself in difficult situations.
When:
Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
You must be registered to attend this course. Contact Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator Chenoa Simmons-Daniels at 316-685-2221, ext. 57897, to register.
Join us for a 6-session, trauma-informed self-defense class. Classes are one hour long and begin at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday for six weeks (no class on Sep. 14). These sessions were designed and will be facilitated by Army Veteran Cathy Gillespie.
Participants will develop skills around personal safety, including situational awareness and basic techniques in physical and psychological combat used to escape and survive a violent encounter. Maneuvers to escape from hand grabs, arm grabs, and neck grabs are taught.
Physical and psychological safety is a priority for participants and instructors. Participation in class activities is always voluntary, but participants are expected to attend all six sessions.
Come dressed for movement.