Hiring Fair
We're Hiring! Come Join Our Team!
When:
Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm CT
Where:
Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center
Enter Building 61 and report to Room 022, Building 26
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
VA's world-class, patient centered standard of care depends on compassionate, attentive providers and clinical specialists. Discover your career caring for our nation's heroes at our hiring fair.
Wednesday, Sept. 20 • 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Food service worker, police officer, housekeeping aid
Thursday, Sept. 21 • 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Nursing assistant, social workers, medical support assistant (MSA), advanced MSA, program support assistant, licensed hearing instrument specialist
Enter Building 61 and report to Room 022, Bldg. 26 (PEC-B)
Please bring a copy of your current resume, name & contact information for two supervisory
references, and two forms of identification (Drivers License and Social Security Card are
recommended; a valid US Passport is also acceptable), and other appropriate certifications and/or
licensure. Veterans please bring a copy of your DD214.