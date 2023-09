Walk-in flu vaccination clinic for Veterans

Veterans...get your flu shot!

Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).

Dole VA's Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.

High-dose flu vaccine is available for Veterans 65+

Clinic schedule:

September 18 - October 13

Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

