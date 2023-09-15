Skip to Content
Walk-in flu vaccination clinic for Veterans

Get your flu shot

Veterans...get your flu shot!

When:

Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Parsons VA Clinic

1907 Harding Drive

Parsons, KS

Cost:

Free

Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).

Dole VA's Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.
High-dose flu vaccine is available for Veterans 65+

Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Wed. Oct 11, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Wed. Oct 18, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

