Walk-in flu vaccination clinic for Veterans
Veterans...get your flu shot!
When:
Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
1907 Harding Drive
Parsons, KS
Cost:
Free
Getting a flu shot (vaccine) is your best protection against the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should get the vaccine each flu season (Sept through early spring).
Dole VA's Walk-in flu clinic is available to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.
High-dose flu vaccine is available for Veterans 65+
