Virtual Veterans Town Hall
Join Dole VA on October 18 for an informative town hall for Veterans!
When:
Wed. Oct 18, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
- Sedgwick County Veterans Treatment Court
- Occupational Therapy growth and service expansion
- The upcoming opening of the new Hays CBOC location
- PACT Act updates
- Chaplain service: More than just a prayer
- And, construction updates from around the facility
Due to the current renovation project in our auditorium, this town hall will be virtual only. Click the online event link above to join the meeting!
To join the meeting by phone (audio) only, please call:
+1 872-701-0185,,977825497# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 977 825 497#