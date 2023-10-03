Virtual Veterans Town Hall

Join Dole VA on October 18 for an informative town hall for Veterans!

Join us on Wednesday, August 2, at 11 a.m. for our next Veterans Town Hall. Dole VA leadership and staff will provide information on:

Sedgwick County Veterans Treatment Court

Occupational Therapy growth and service expansion

The upcoming opening of the new Hays CBOC location

PACT Act updates

Chaplain service: More than just a prayer

And, construction updates from around the facility

Due to the current renovation project in our auditorium, this town hall will be virtual only. Click the online event link above to join the meeting!

To join the meeting by phone (audio) only, please call:

+1 872-701-0185,,977825497# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 977 825 497#