Last Roll Call Ceremony of Remembrance

The Last Roll Call Service to honor Veterans who have recently passed away

When:

Sat. Nov 4, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Saint Paul's Lutheran Church

925 N. Waco Ave

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

The Chaplain Service of the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center will host its biannual Last Roll Call Ceremony of Remembrance on November 4, 2023. 

This iteration of Last Roll Call is a memorial service honoring Veterans who have passed away between May and September 2023. It is a ceremony held as a gesture of care and support for family members, friends, and comrades-in-arms of recently deceased Veterans.

