Wichita Veterans Day Parade

The City of Wichita will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 11, 2023. As in years past, the parade route begins at the intersection of Central & Main. Beginning this year, the parade will turn west on 2nd Ave., then north on McLean Blvd., and will conclude at Exploration Place.

Prior to the parade, American Legion Post 4 and the Young Marines will host a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. Donations accepted. The post is located at 816 N. Water St.

There are plenty of activities lined up after the parade:

Exploration Place will be open to the public and offering free admission for Veterans and their families.

The Sedgwick County Registrar of Deeds will be processing DD Form 214s to put on file for Veterans and their families. They will also be issuing Veteran ID cards.

Vehicles be displayed at the Show and Shine.

Veteran-centric service providers will have information tables describing the services they provide.

City trolleys will provide transportation to Veterans Memorial Park.

Entertainment, food trucks, and activities for the kids.

Anyone interested in more information should contact Michael George, Lt Col, USAF (Ret) at 316-214-3461 or email at wichitavetsparade@gmail.com.

Come Join Us!