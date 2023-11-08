Skip to Content
COPD Patient Education Class

COPD Education Class image

Referral Required: Join the COPD education class for up-to-date information on living with COPD.

When:

Wed. Dec 6, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Repeats

Where:

Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center

PEC C&D - Rooms 024-025, Bldg. 26

5500 East Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

Join us for the COPD Patient Education Class

Topics Covered:

  • Basic COPD education
  • Quitting smoking
  • Medications
  • Inhaler and device education
  • Breathing exercises
  • Nutrition
  • Coping skills

Presented by staff from:
Nursing, Pharmacy, Nutrition & Food Services, Respiratory Therapy, and Whole Health

Classes are held the 1st Wednesday of every month.

  • Even Months:  Face-to-Face in the PEC C&D Rooms
  • Odd Months:  VA Video Connect (VVC)

Please contact your Primary Care Team in you would like to join.

Wed. Jan 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Wed. Feb 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Wed. Mar 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Wed. Apr 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Wed. May 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Last updated: