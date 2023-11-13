Join us for the Great American Smokeout Event on Friday!!

When you stop smoking, you feel the benefits almost immediately, no matter how long you’ve smoked. If you’re waiting for the perfect time to quit, the Great American Smokeout/Lung Cancer Screening Awareness event at the Dole VA is a great opportunity.

Friday, November 17

8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Building 29 Entrance (Primary Care Building)

You will find great resources to help you with planning before you quit and finding long term solutions so you can start breathing easier. There will also be information on Lung Cancer Screening and a large set of inflatable lungs so you can see what a tumor on the lungs looks like.

Whether you’re 18 or 81, you feel the benefits of quitting tobacco right away, and the benefits continue to build over time.

Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, but catching it early means a much higher rate of treatment success. If you’re 50-80 years old, and if you formerly or currently smoke cigarettes, ask you your health care provider if lung cancer screening is right for you.