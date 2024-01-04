Virtual Veterans Town Hall

Join Dole VA on January 17 for an informative town hall for Veterans!

Join us on Wednesday, January 17, at 11 a.m. for our next Veterans Town Hall. Dole VA leadership and staff will provide information on:

Grand Opening of the re-located Hays CBOC

New electronic appointment check-in system

Whole Health program

All of Us research program

Care Coordination / Intensive Case Management

Construction updates from around the facility

..and more!

Due to the current renovation project in our auditorium, this town hall will be virtual only. Click the online event link above to join the meeting!

To join the meeting by phone (audio) only, please call:

+1 872-701-0185,,977825497# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 977 825 497#