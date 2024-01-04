Virtual Veterans Town Hall
Join Dole VA on January 17 for an informative town hall for Veterans!
When:
Wed. Jan 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us on Wednesday, January 17, at 11 a.m. for our next Veterans Town Hall. Dole VA leadership and staff will provide information on:
- Grand Opening of the re-located Hays CBOC
- New electronic appointment check-in system
- Whole Health program
- All of Us research program
- Care Coordination / Intensive Case Management
- Construction updates from around the facility
..and more!
Due to the current renovation project in our auditorium, this town hall will be virtual only. Click the online event link above to join the meeting!
To join the meeting by phone (audio) only, please call:
+1 872-701-0185,,977825497# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 977 825 497#