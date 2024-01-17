Taxpayer Advocate Service Problem Solving Day

Drop-in between 9:00 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. for assistance with unresolved tax problems

The Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) will be available to assist taxpayers with unresolved IRS tax problems. Our goal is to provide personalized, step-by-step guidance. If your tax problem meets TAS case criteria, we’ll assign a Case Advocate to work directly with you.

TAS will be available throughout the day to educate taxpayers on filing accurate tax returns, provide refund timing information, and inform taxpayers about self-help tools and resources for checking on refund statuses. TAS can also assist individuals and small businesses with tax issues they have not been able to resolve with the IRS. Take advantage of this free service and drop in any time during the event for assistance.

TAS is an independent organization within the IRS. TAS helps taxpayers resolve tax problems, recommends changes to prevent future tax problems, and protects taxpayer rights. TAS’s services are free to taxpayers who are: