Veteran Mobile Enrollment and Claims Fair (Wichita)

Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center and Wichita Regional Office (VBA) are hosting a PACT Act one-stop shop for Veterans and their family members to learn more about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

During this event, our team will be providing PACT Act education, enrolling into VA health care, and assisting with disability claims and other benefits. Please bring a copy of your DD-214, marriage certificates, and most recent tax return to expedite enrollment and claims.

The PACT Act is a monumental piece of legislation which confers the largest expansion of Veterans

benefits in history. It expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and Post9/11 eras.