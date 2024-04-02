Virtual Veterans Town Hall

Join Dole VA on April 17 for an informative town hall for Veterans!

When: Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Join us on Wednesday, April 17, at 11 a.m. for our next Veterans Town Hall. Dole VA leadership and staff will provide information on:

Strategic Planning

PACT Act update and upcoming outreach events

Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Ceremony

Construction updates from around the facility

..and more!

Due to the current renovation project in our auditorium, this town hall will be virtual only. Click the online event link above to join the meeting!

To join the meeting by phone (audio) only, please call:

+1 872-701-0185,,977825497# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 977 825 497#