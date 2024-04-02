Salute to our Veterans: PACT Act Spring Fling
Join us for Free Food, Education, Screenings, and MUSIC at the Flagpole
When:
Fri. May 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Front Lawn near the Flagpole
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
Join us for a PACT Act Spring Fling at the Dole VA Flagpole.
It's a great opportunity to learn about changes to the PACT Act enrollment, learn about services, take part in health screenings, and have some great food. This year's event includes:
- PACT Act town hall, health care enrollment, disability claims processing
- Demonstrations for yoga, tai chi, and healthy cooking
- Information booths for VA services
- Health screenings
- Free food begins at noon, until it's gone
Stick around after 2:00 for country music artists:
- Local musician Jaelen Johnston
- Jason Michael Carroll
- Jared Blake
- Craig Campbell
- Bigg Vinny