Salute to our Veterans: PACT Act Spring Fling

Salute to our Veterans PACT Act Spring Fling event with country musicians photos

Join us for Free Food, Education, Screenings, and MUSIC at the Flagpole

When:

Fri. May 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Front Lawn near the Flagpole

5500 East Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

Join us for a PACT Act Spring Fling at the Dole VA Flagpole.

It's a great opportunity to learn about changes to the PACT Act enrollment, learn about services, take part in health screenings, and have some great food.  This year's event includes:

  • PACT Act town hall, health care enrollment, disability claims processing
  • Demonstrations for yoga, tai chi, and healthy cooking
  • Information booths for VA services
  • Health screenings
  • Free food begins at noon, until it's gone

Stick around after 2:00 for country music artists:

  • Local musician Jaelen Johnston
  • Jason Michael Carroll
  • Jared Blake
  • Craig Campbell
  • Bigg Vinny

 

