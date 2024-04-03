Vietnam Veteran Commemoration Ceremony Join us for our Annual Vietnam Veteran Commemoration Ceremony When: Tue. Apr 30, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: WSU Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex (Metroplex) 5015 E. 29th St. N. Wichita, KS Get directions on Google Maps to WSU Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex (Metroplex) Cost: Free





Register Please register to participate in our ceremony by April 23, 2024. We can honor up to 125 Veterans during this ceremony. Slots to participate will fill up quickly so don’t delay. Lapel pins and citations can also be presented to surviving spouses of deceased Vietnam Veterans. If you know a surviving spouse, please share the link with them so they can register to participate.

Please Join Us

Join us on April 30, 2024, for our annual Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Ceremony, where we gather to thank and honor Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

In cooperation with the VA Regional Office and Wichita Vet Center, the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center will host our ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. at the WSU Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex (Metroplex). Each participating Veteran is welcome to bring no more than two guests.

During the ceremony, Veterans will be presented with a lapel pin and Presidential Citation as lasting mementos of their Nation's thanks.