DEA National Drug Take-Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Sat. Apr 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Building 62 - Emergency Department Entrance 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Get directions on Google Maps to Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center Cost: Free





On Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications, however, our collection site will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Keep them safe. Clean them out. Take them back.