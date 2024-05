Join us for the 2024 Pride Walk

When: Tue. Jun 4, 2024, 10:40 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Main Flag Pole 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Get directions on Google Maps to Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center Cost: Free





2nd Annual Dole VA Pride Walk

Festivities begin at 10:40 a.m. at the Main Flag Pole.

All LGBTQ+ Veterans, staff, volunteers, and allies are encouraged to attend.

There will be a food truck, music, games, and information booths.

For more information, contact Lydia Neurath, 316-685-2221, Ext. 51358, or lydia.neurath@va.gov.