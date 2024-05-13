14th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll

Join us in support of our homeless Veterans

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT Where: CLC Courtyard on the north side of Bldg. 60 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Get directions on Google Maps to Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center Cost: Free





The VA2K Walk & Roll event promotes moving the body in support of whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, or packaged food. Donations are not required to participate.

Noon - 1:00 p.m. (registration starts at 11:45 a.m.)