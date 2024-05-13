Skip to Content

14th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll

Join us in support of our homeless Veterans

When:

Wed. May 15, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

CLC Courtyard on the north side of Bldg. 60

5500 East Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

The VA2K Walk & Roll event promotes moving the body in support of whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, or packaged food. Donations are not required to participate.

Noon - 1:00 p.m. (registration starts at 11:45 a.m.)

