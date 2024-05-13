14th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll
Join us in support of our homeless Veterans
When:
Wed. May 15, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
CLC Courtyard on the north side of Bldg. 60
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
The VA2K Walk & Roll event promotes moving the body in support of whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, or packaged food. Donations are not required to participate.