Mindfulness Mental Health Walk

Colorful representation fo Make the Connection

Join us for a Break from the Constant Mental Chatter with a Mindful Walk

When:

Fri. May 31, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Main Flagpole - front lawn

5500 East Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

The event is for Veterans and VA staff to participate in a mindfulness mental health walk as a part of Mental Health Awareness Month. Mindfully walking helps each of us engage in physical activity, concentrate on mindful breathing, and focus on de-stressing and re-energizing. Dole VA Mental Health staff will be available to answer questions.

