Join us for a Break from the Constant Mental Chatter with a Mindful Walk

When: Fri. May 31, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Main Flagpole - front lawn 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Get directions on Google Maps to Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center Cost: Free





The event is for Veterans and VA staff to participate in a mindfulness mental health walk as a part of Mental Health Awareness Month. Mindfully walking helps each of us engage in physical activity, concentrate on mindful breathing, and focus on de-stressing and re-energizing. Dole VA Mental Health staff will be available to answer questions.