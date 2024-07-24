Legal Aid Clinic

Do you have legal questions or need legal advice?

When: Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Building 2, Room 110 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Get directions on Google Maps to Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center Cost: Free





This clinic is for civil legal questions or if you are in need of legal advice. Veterans are encouraged to make an appointment by signing up via the link below or by phone. Appointments are available in-person or via tele-video. This clinic is not for criminal issues.

Types of Assistance Offered:

Record Expungement

Bankruptcy

Elder Law

Child Support

Divorce

Guardianship/ Conservatorship

Individual Rights

To reserve your appointment, please scan code or visit:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B48A4A72FA0F8C34-50336688-legal#/ or by phone by contacting Jeffrey Friedlander at (316) 889-5352. Last day for reservations is July 29th, 2024.

For additional information involving criminal justice issues or the VJO Program, please contact the Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator: Jeffrey Friedlander, LICSW, LISW at (316) 889-5352

