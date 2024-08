When: Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: In front of Building 1 5500 East Kellogg Drive Wichita, KS Cost: Free





The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center will be honoring Air Force Veteran, James Dale Peacock, who passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 by holding a memorial service, consistent with the Final Mile Promising Practice, on Wednesday, August 28th at 11:00 AM in front of Building 1 at the Robert J Dole VA Medical Center.

Other VA events