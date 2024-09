Last Role Call When: Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT Where: Riverlawn Christian Church 4243 N. Meridian Ave. Wichita, KS Cost: Free





Last Roll Call provides a memorial service for those Veterans in the Wichita VA catchment area that have died since the previous event in May 2024.

This event is open to the public and all staff. While it is a formal event, any attire is allowed.

