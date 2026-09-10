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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Caregiver Support

VA Wichita offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Care we provide at VA Wichita

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

Contact our caregiver support staff at .

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Wichita region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

Other resources

  • Different conditions and diagnoses require different care. The VA Caregiver Support Program offers specific training, educational resources, and tools to help you succeed.

  • The National Resource Directory highlights programs for service members and Veterans across the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, other U.S. Government agencies, and associated organizations.

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