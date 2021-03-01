 Skip to Content
Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center

5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS 67218-1607
Directions
Main phone: 316-685-2221
Mental health clinic: 316-651-3621
Health clinic locations

Dodge City VA Clinic

2201 Summerlon Circle
Dodge City, KS 67801-2985
Directions
Main phone: 888-878-6881 x57450
Mental health clinic: 620-225-7171 x41019
Hays VA Clinic

207B East 7th Street
Hays, KS 67601-4152
Directions
Main phone: 888-878-6881 x41000
Mental health clinic: 888-878-6881 x41019
Hutchinson VA Clinic

1625 East 30th Street
Hutchinson, KS 67502-1226
Directions
Main phone: 888-878-6881 x41100
Mental health clinic: 888-878-6881 x41112
Liberal VA Clinic

555 West 15th Street
Liberal, KS 67901-2467
Directions
Main phone: 620-626-5574
Parsons VA Clinic

1907 Harding Drive
Parsons, KS 67357-8111
Directions
Main phone: 888-878-6881 x41060
Mental health clinic: 888-878-6881 x41069
Salina VA Clinic

1410 East Iron Avenue, Suite 1
Salina, KS 67401-3285
Directions
Main phone: 888-878-6881 x41020
Mental health clinic: 888-878-6881 x41020
Sedgwick County VA Clinic

949 South Parklane, Parklane Shopping Center
Wichita, KS 67218-3210
Directions
Main phone: 316-685-2221
South Parklane VA Clinic

935 South Parklane, Parklane Shopping Center
Wichita, KS 67218-3210
Directions
Main phone: 316-685-2221
