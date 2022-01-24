Campus map

Directions

From the west

Take U.S. Route 54 to the Oliver exit. The Oliver exit will lead you to the Frontage Road. Continue on the Frontage Road to Edgemoor Street. Turn left on Edgemoor Street, then turn left into the medical center campus.

From the east

Take the Woodlawn/Edgemoor exit. Continue on the Frontage Road to Edgemoor Street. Turn right on Edgemoor Street, then turn left into the medical center campus.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center

5500 East Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS 67218-1607

Intersection: East Kellogg Drive and South Edgemoor Street

Coordinates: 337°40'54.07"N 97°16'26.44"W