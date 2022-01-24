Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the west
Take U.S. Route 54 to the Oliver exit. The Oliver exit will lead you to the Frontage Road. Continue on the Frontage Road to Edgemoor Street. Turn left on Edgemoor Street, then turn left into the medical center campus.
From the east
Take the Woodlawn/Edgemoor exit. Continue on the Frontage Road to Edgemoor Street. Turn right on Edgemoor Street, then turn left into the medical center campus.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS 67218-1607
Intersection: East Kellogg Drive and South Edgemoor Street
Coordinates: 337°40'54.07"N 97°16'26.44"W