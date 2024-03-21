The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day. These nurses' clinical skills and especially compassionate care exemplify the kind of nurse that patients, their families, and other staff recognize as an outstanding role model. They consistently demonstrate the Department of Veterans Affairs core values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence (ICARE).

How to nominate an extraordinary Dole VA nurse

Veterans, their family members, and colleagues may nominate a deserving nurse by filling out an online DAISY Award nomination.

Or, pick up a form in one of multiple locations around our medical center, fill it out and turn it in to the nurse’s station, or send it to:

Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center

ATTN: ADPCS-NE

5500 E. Kellogg Drive

Wichita, KS 67218