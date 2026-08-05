Whole Health
Dole VA Whole Health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center Whole Health cutting-edge approach invites Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being and live their lives to the fullest. Our commitment is to empower, equip, and treat our nation’s heroes according to their personal preferences and priorities.
Personalized, Proactive, Patient-Driven Care
Whole Health empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and live their life to the fullest. The Dole VA has shifted from a health care system focused primarily on treating disease to one rooted in forming continuous healing relationships and partnerships that support Veterans in achieving their greatest overall well-being.
Dole VA Whole Health Programs
Movement Groups
- Yoga
Mind–body practice incorporating posture, breathwork, meditation, and relaxation to reduce pain, depression, anxiety, and improve sleep.
- Tai Chi
Slow, flowing movements with deep breathing for balance, flexibility, stress relief, and chronic condition support.
Mind‑Body & Relaxation
- Biofeedback
Uses sensors and real-time data to help Veterans learn self-regulation of physiological processes (heart rate, muscle tension, etc.) for stress, headache, and blood pressure control.
- Guided Imagery / Meditation
Mental-rehearsal techniques involving soothing images to reduce anxiety, pain, and emotional distress in 20–30-minute sessions.
Acupuncture Services
- NADA Acupuncture
Ear-focused "National Acupuncture Detoxification Association" protocol (five-ear-point technique) commonly used for stress reduction and addiction support.
- Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA)
Ear-needle therapy targeting acute and chronic pain; studies show reduced opioid use and pain relief postoperatively.
Hypnotherapy
- Clinical Hypnosis
Guided relaxation into focused states to address pain, weight, and overall habit change.
Coaching & Education
- Health & Wellness Coach
One-on-one or group sessions to set SMART goals based on personal values and needs. Focuses on functional, treatment-plan, and lifestyle integration via personal health inventory.
- Food/Nutrition Classes
- Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Hands-on or demo cooking classes with a dietitian, covering meal prep, grocery planning, and disease-specific recipes.
- MOVE! Weight Management: Structured program using tools, tools, app support for sustainable weight loss and healthy habits.
Creative & Recreational Therapy
- Art Therapy (Photography, Ceramics, etc.)
Structured creative expressions using diverse modalities to enhance emotional, cognitive, and social skills.
- Recreational Therapy
- Fly Fishing: Provides basic fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying, and rod building classes. Class helps with stress relief, community, and purpose.
- Equine Therapy: Interaction with horses to build confidence, focus, emotional regulation, and trust.
- Cognitive Games / Hobbies: Engaging activities tailored to improve cognitive function and social participation.
Spirit & Soul
- Spiritual Health (Spirit & Soul)
Practices focused on meaning, purpose, values, connectedness, gratitude, self-compassion, spiritual guides, ritual, or community. Supports resilience and well-being.