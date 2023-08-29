Whole Health
Dole VA Whole Health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Personalized, Proactive, Patient-Driven Care
Whole Health empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and live their life to the fullest. The Dole VA has shifted from a health care system focused primarily on treating disease to one rooted in forming continuous healing relationships and partnerships that support Veterans in achieving their greatest overall well-being.
Dole VA Whole Health Programs
- YOGA
The practice of yoga has been shown to have positive effects on Veterans in the priority areas of depression and lower back pain.
- RELAXATION TRAINING
Relaxation techniques can decrease muscle tension, lower the blood pressure and slow heart and breath rates, among other benefits.
- BIOFEEDBACK
Biofeedback may be used to improve health, performance, and the physiological changes that often occur in conjunction with changes to thoughts, emotions, and behavior.
- SLEEP STUDIES
Body activity is monitored during sleep to identify disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome.
- PAIN MANAGEMENT
Our focus has shifted from opioid-based paine management to evidence-informed, safe, and effective non-pharmaceutical approaches.
- TAI CHI
This gentle Chinese art has favorable effects on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, and osteoarthritis.
- MOVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
Our weight management program, also known as MOVE, encourages healthy eating and increased physical activity.
- HEALTHY EATING KITCHEN
These classes improve health by teaching Veterans and their families healthy food choices and food preparation.