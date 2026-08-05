The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center Whole Health cutting-edge approach invites Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being and live their lives to the fullest. Our commitment is to empower, equip, and treat our nation’s heroes according to their personal preferences and priorities.

Personalized, Proactive, Patient-Driven Care

Whole Health empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and live their life to the fullest. The Dole VA has shifted from a health care system focused primarily on treating disease to one rooted in forming continuous healing relationships and partnerships that support Veterans in achieving their greatest overall well-being.

Dole VA Whole Health Programs

Movement Groups

Yoga

Mind–body practice incorporating posture, breathwork, meditation, and relaxation to reduce pain, depression, anxiety, and improve sleep.

Mind–body practice incorporating posture, breathwork, meditation, and relaxation to reduce pain, depression, anxiety, and improve sleep. Tai Chi

Slow, flowing movements with deep breathing for balance, flexibility, stress relief, and chronic condition support.

Mind‑Body & Relaxation

Biofeedback

Uses sensors and real-time data to help Veterans learn self-regulation of physiological processes (heart rate, muscle tension, etc.) for stress, headache, and blood pressure control.

Uses sensors and real-time data to help Veterans learn self-regulation of physiological processes (heart rate, muscle tension, etc.) for stress, headache, and blood pressure control. Guided Imagery / Meditation

Mental-rehearsal techniques involving soothing images to reduce anxiety, pain, and emotional distress in 20–30-minute sessions.

Acupuncture Services

NADA Acupuncture

Ear-focused "National Acupuncture Detoxification Association" protocol (five-ear-point technique) commonly used for stress reduction and addiction support.

Ear-focused "National Acupuncture Detoxification Association" protocol (five-ear-point technique) commonly used for stress reduction and addiction support. Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA)

Ear-needle therapy targeting acute and chronic pain; studies show reduced opioid use and pain relief postoperatively.

Hypnotherapy

Clinical Hypnosis

Guided relaxation into focused states to address pain, weight, and overall habit change.

Coaching & Education

Health & Wellness Coach

One-on-one or group sessions to set SMART goals based on personal values and needs. Focuses on functional, treatment-plan, and lifestyle integration via personal health inventory.

One-on-one or group sessions to set SMART goals based on personal values and needs. Focuses on functional, treatment-plan, and lifestyle integration via personal health inventory. Food/Nutrition Classes Healthy Teaching Kitchen : Hands-on or demo cooking classes with a dietitian, covering meal prep, grocery planning, and disease-specific recipes. MOVE! Weight Management : Structured program using tools, tools, app support for sustainable weight loss and healthy habits.



Creative & Recreational Therapy

Art Therapy (Photography, Ceramics, etc.)

Structured creative expressions using diverse modalities to enhance emotional, cognitive, and social skills.

Structured creative expressions using diverse modalities to enhance emotional, cognitive, and social skills. Recreational Therapy Fly Fishing : Provides basic fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying, and rod building classes. Class helps with stress relief, community, and purpose. Equine Therapy : Interaction with horses to build confidence, focus, emotional regulation, and trust. Cognitive Games / Hobbies : Engaging activities tailored to improve cognitive function and social participation.



Spirit & Soul