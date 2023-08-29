Skip to Content
Whole Health

Dole VA Whole Health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Personalized, Proactive, Patient-Driven Care
Whole Health empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and live their life to the fullest. The Dole VA has shifted from a health care system focused primarily on treating disease to one rooted in forming continuous healing relationships and partnerships that support Veterans in achieving their greatest overall well-being.

Dole VA Whole Health Programs

  • YOGA
    The practice of yoga has been shown to have positive effects on Veterans in the priority areas of depression and lower back pain.
  • RELAXATION TRAINING
    Relaxation techniques can decrease muscle tension, lower the blood pressure and slow heart and breath rates, among other benefits.
  • BIOFEEDBACK
    Biofeedback may be used to improve health, performance, and the physiological changes that often occur in conjunction with changes to thoughts, emotions, and behavior.
  • SLEEP STUDIES
    Body activity is monitored during sleep to identify disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome.
  • PAIN MANAGEMENT
    Our focus has shifted from opioid-based paine management to evidence-informed, safe, and effective non-pharmaceutical approaches.
  • TAI CHI
    This gentle Chinese art has favorable effects on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, and osteoarthritis.
  • MOVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
    Our weight management program, also known as MOVE, encourages healthy eating and increased physical activity.
  • HEALTHY EATING KITCHEN
    These classes improve health by teaching Veterans and their families healthy food choices and food preparation.
The Whole Health Course Catalog provides details of courses available and schedules (PDF)

