Ms. Alicia Miller joins the Dole VA Team after serving as the Associate Director for Outpatient Operations (ADOO) with the Gulf Coast VA Health Care System, a position she assumed in January 2020. Ms. Miller had oversight of VA/DOD Programs, Medical Administration Service, Prosthetics Service, Patient Advocates, Canteen Service, Veteran Transportation Services, and all Community Based Outpatient Clinics. Ms. Miller was the chair of facility Joint Partnership Council as well as the VISN 16 Emergency Management Committee and serves as the Executive Champion for facility’s journey to becoming a High Reliability Organization.

Ms. Miller began her VHA experience in 2004. Prior to her service with the Gulf Coast VA, Ms. Miller served as the Executive Assistant to the Network Director for VISN 17. In this role, she was the principal advisor to the Network Director. Ms. Miller was responsible for VISN 17 Network Office operations and oversaw the following VISN programs: Compensation and Pension, Public Affairs, Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES), Patient- Center Care/Advocacy Program, Executive Correspondence and Whole Health Programs and Administration. She also served as the Senior Health Systems Specialist in the Office of the Chief Medical Officer in VISN 7.

Ms. Miller started her VA career in the Graduate Health Administrative Trainee Program in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, followed by the Health Systems Management Trainee Program in VISN 18. She has also served as the Executive Assistant to the Medical Center Director in Augusta, Georgia; 10N Liaison in VA Central Office; Lead Consultant in the Office of Reporting, Analytics, Performance Improvement, and Deployment (RAPID); Operations Manager for Geriatrics and Extended Care and Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff in Wichita, Kansas; as well as Administrative Officer for Community Outpatient Clinics in Tucson, Arizona.

Ms. Miller has held multiple leadership and program management roles. Her experiences include program management and oversight of Public Affairs, Seamless Transition, VISN 7 SAIL program, My HealtheVet Program, Clinical Executive Training Program, Clinical Consultant Program, and Administrative Officer Academy. She has also served on the National VA-DOD Mental Health Workgroup and as a VA-DOD Liaison responsible for the management of an interagency sharing agreement and Joint Incentive Funds. Additionally, Ms. Miller has assisted with the implementation of Telehealth and Rural Health programs. She has also facilitated the building and management of Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

Ms. Miller is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated and graduate of the University of Oklahoma. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Health and Sports Sciences, and a Master’s in Health Administration and Policy. She is a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and a 2017 graduate of the VHA’s Health Care Leadership Development Program.