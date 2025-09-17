Erica Murphy

Ms. Murphy began her federal career in 2007 with the Veterans Benefits Administration in Little Rock, Arkansas. She served as a Rating Veterans Service Representative (RVSR) at the Little Rock VA Regional Office rating Veterans disability claims. She later transitioned to the role of Human Resources Liaison for the Little Rock VA Regional Office.

Ms. Murphy joined the VA Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, in February 2015 as the Recruitment & Placement Chief in the Human Resources Management Service. She later moved to the role of Chief Veterans Experience Officer for the medical center where she served until September 2021. Ms. Murphy transitioned into executive leadership when she joined the Durham VA Health Care System in North Carolina as the Assistant Director, Experience. She served in that capacity until her appointment here at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.

Ms. Murphy attended the University of Phoenix for a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Saint Leo University for a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources Administration, and Colorado Technical University for a Doctor of Management in Organizational Development and Change.

Ms. Murphy is the proud mother of two daughters and two grandchildren - Ryan and Nya.